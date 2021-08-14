Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 12:33AM MST until August 14 at 4:45AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 AM MST.

* At 1233 AM MST, Doppler radar and rain gages indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up

to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Estrella

Sailport, Olberg, Tumbleweed Park, Firebird Lake, Ak-Chin Village,

Santan and Sacaton.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 173.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 48 and 50.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 172 and 181.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 154 and 163.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 35 and 44.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.