Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 12:04AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1204 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache

Junction, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,

Superstition Springs Mall, Falcon Field Airport, Freestone Park,

Granite Reef Dam, Usery Mountain Park, Downtown Mesa, Fiesta Mall,

Mesa Riverview Mall and Salt River Indian Community.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Salt River, Queen Creek, Indian Bend

Wash and First Water Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.