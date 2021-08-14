Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 12:04AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 12:04AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1204 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache
Junction, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,
Superstition Springs Mall, Falcon Field Airport, Freestone Park,
Granite Reef Dam, Usery Mountain Park, Downtown Mesa, Fiesta Mall,
Mesa Riverview Mall and Salt River Indian Community.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Salt River, Queen Creek, Indian Bend
Wash and First Water Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.