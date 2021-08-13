Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 7:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from East Sahuarita to 9 miles east of Tubac to near
Fort Huachuca. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Huachuca City,
East Sahuarita, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Fort Huachuca, Nogales International Airport, Parker Canyon Lake,
Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Pena Blanca Lake, Canelo and
Lochiel.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 40.
Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 37.
Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 36.
Route 90 between mile markers 312 and 316.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for
southeastern Arizona.