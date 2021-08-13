Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 7:22PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 722 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Elgin to 10 miles north of

Sonoita to near Vail. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Vail, East Sahuarita, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Corona De Tucson and

Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 290.

Route 82 between mile markers 19 and 48.

Route 83 between mile markers 17 and 58.

Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 304.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

southeastern Arizona.