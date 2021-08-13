Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 7:04PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin,

Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332.

Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67.

Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers

329 and 336.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

southeastern Arizona.