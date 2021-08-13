Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:12PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 611 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms about 8 miles northeast of Gu Vo, or 29 miles

southeast of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight,

Kuakatch and San Simon West.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 53 and 73.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 76.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.