Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:08PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 606 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of strong

thunderstorms near Catalina and Pima Canyon, moving south at 8 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and Catalina

Foothills.

This includes Route 77 between mile markers 77 and 83.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.