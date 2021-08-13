Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 5:57PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 557 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Apache Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Gold Canyon,

moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Canyon

Lake, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman

State Park, Goldfield and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 212.

AZ Route 79 near mile marker 150.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.