Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 5:48PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 29 miles southwest of Roper Lake State Park to

10 miles west of Willcox to near Pearce-Sunsites. Movement was

southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, localized blowing dust, and half

inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve, Texas

Canyon and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 308 and 335.

Route 191 between mile markers 43 and 66.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.