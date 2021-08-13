Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 5:06PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 14 miles south of Willcox.

This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Kansas Settlement.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 47 and 54.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.