Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:35PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 435 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Patagonia Lake State Park, or 10 miles southeast of Tubac, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rio Rico and Patagonia Lake State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 7 and 16.

Route 82 between mile markers 11 and 14.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.