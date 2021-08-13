Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:14PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 413 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cutter, or 8 miles east of Globe, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and

Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 241 and 263.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 263.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 162 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.