Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:06PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Portal to 10 miles south

of Clifton. Movement was west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail along with

blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Willcox, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Portal, Bowie,

Chiricahua National Monument, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pearce-Sunsites, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Sunizona,

Franklin, Three Way and Swift Trail Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 336 and 390.

Route 70 between mile markers 328 and 384.

Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 172.

Route 80 between mile markers 408 and 415.

Route 181 between mile markers 39 and 64.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 359.

Route 191 between mile markers 26 and 58, and between mile markers

88 and 177.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 117.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.