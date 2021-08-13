Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 2:50PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Carlos, or 13 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, San Carlos, Cutter, Hilltop and Peridot.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 253 and 259.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 254 and 271.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.