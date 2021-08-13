Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 2:25PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 225 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Safford Regional Airport, or 12 miles northeast of

Safford, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Roper Lake State Park, Safford

Regional Airport, Pima, Bylas, Central, Fort Thomas, Point-Of-Pines,

Calva and Swift Trail Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 281 and 350.

Route 191 between mile markers 112 and 132, near mile marker 166,

and between mile markers 169 and 184.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.