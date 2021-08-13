Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 11:32PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1132 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Magma to near Perryville. Movement was

southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache

Junction, El Mirage, Florence, Paradise Valley, Coolidge, Tolleson

and Youngtown.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 204.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 217.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 149 and 178.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

south central, southeastern and east central Arizona.