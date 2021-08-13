Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 11:11PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1110 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms over the western Phoenix metro area moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El

Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City West, Waddell, Laveen, Cashion,

Circle City, Sun City, Wittmann, New River, Litchfield Park and Palo

Verde.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 103 and 150.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 228.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 8.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

south central and southeastern Arizona.