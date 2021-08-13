Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 10:11PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Wittmann to near Sun City to Metro Center

Mall. Movement was west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale,

Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown,

Waddell, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Wittmann, Sun City West and

Litchfield Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 107 and 164.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 226.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 13.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

south central and southeastern Arizona.