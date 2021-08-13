Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 10:05PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 10:05PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 1004 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow boundary
along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to near Phoenix Mesa
Gateway Airport to near Apache Junction. Movement was south at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Sun
Lakes, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Gold
Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Lost
Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, San Tan Village
Mall, San Tan Valley and Seville.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 175.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 211.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 148 and 180.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for
south central and southeastern Arizona.