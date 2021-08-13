Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 9:58PM MST until August 13 at 10:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 957 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Roosevelt to 6 miles east of Tonto

National Monument to 8 miles north of Claypool, moving west at 35

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Roosevelt, Canyon Lake,

Tonto National Monument, Four Peaks, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake,

Tonto Basin, Roosevelt Estates and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 201 and 211.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 220 and 256.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Lake Roosevelt, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.