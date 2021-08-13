Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 7:22PM MST until August 13 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 7:22PM MST until August 13 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still
possible with this thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for
southeastern Arizona.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.