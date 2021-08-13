Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 7:02PM MST until August 13 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 702 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Benson, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.