Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 5:14PM MST until August 13 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Top-Of-The-World, or 13 miles southeast of Roosevelt, moving west

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Roosevelt, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains, Tonto National

Monument, Four Peaks, Roosevelt Dam, Lost Dutchman State Park,

Goldfield, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World and Tortilla Flat.

This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 226 and 246.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.