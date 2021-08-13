Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:43PM MST until August 13 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

4:43 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 443 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rio Rico, or
9 miles southeast of Tubac, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Rio Rico.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

