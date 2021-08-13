Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:43PM MST until August 13 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:43PM MST until August 13 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 443 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rio Rico, or
9 miles southeast of Tubac, moving southwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Rio Rico.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.