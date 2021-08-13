Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:34PM MST until August 13 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claypool, or

near Globe, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Globe, Superior, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 227 and 255.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 257.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 168 and 170.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.