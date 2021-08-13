Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 7:28PM MST until August 13 at 8:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 728 PM MST, The heavy rainfall earlier had end but flowing

streams and washes can still be expected through at least 830 pm

mst, especially in Pima Canyon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…Pima Canyon,

Catalina State Park and parts Catalina Foothills.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.