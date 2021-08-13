Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 6:35PM MST until August 13 at 8:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 635 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…Pima Canyon,

Catalina State Park and parts of Catalina Foothills.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.