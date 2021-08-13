Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 4:37PM MST until August 13 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Clifton, York, Guthrie and Three Way.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.