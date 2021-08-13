Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 3:10PM MST until August 13 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 310 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The heaviest rainfall has fallen west

and east of Nogales.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport and Kino Springs.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.