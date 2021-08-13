Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 2:04PM MST until August 13 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in the Nogales area. An automated rain gauge at Las
Canoas in Nogales has received over half an inch of rain in 15
minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly
in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport and Kino Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.