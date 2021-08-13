Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 1:56PM MST until August 13 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms in the Canelo area and portions of the San Rafael

Valley. This will cause small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.