Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 1:56PM MST until August 13 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in the Canelo area and portions of the San Rafael
Valley. This will cause small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.