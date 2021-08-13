Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:57PM MST until August 13 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 757 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring in and around the

warned area.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas

Canyon.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.