Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:47PM MST until August 13 at 8:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and

Rucker Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek,

Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek,

Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey

Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon,

Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash,

East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.