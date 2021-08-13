Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:30PM MST until August 13 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 PM MST.
* At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas
Canyon.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.