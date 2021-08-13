Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:26PM MST until August 13 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 626 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Cochise and South Central

Graham Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.