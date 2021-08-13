Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:17PM MST until August 13 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:17PM MST until August 13 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 617 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Between 3 and 5 inches if rain has fallen around the Kansas
Settlement area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pearce-Sunsites, Sunizona and Kansas Settlement.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Hwy 181 at Turkey Creek.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Ash Creek, Fivemile Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Turkey Creek, O B
Draw, Big Sand Wash, Pinery Creek and Gold Gulch.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.