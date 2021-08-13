Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:12PM MST until August 13 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:12PM MST until August 13 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 612 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham and Southwestern
Greenlee Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.