Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 5:11PM MST until August 13 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites, Sunizona and Kansas Settlement.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Hwy 181 at Turkey Creek.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Ash Creek, Fivemile Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Turkey Creek, O B

Draw, Big Sand Wash, Pinery Creek and Gold Gulch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.