Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:57PM MST until August 13 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 457 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Expect significant flows exiting the Chiricahua Mountains

into the evening.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and

Rucker Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek,

Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek,

Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey

Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon,

Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash,

East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.