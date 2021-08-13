Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:57PM MST until August 13 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:57PM MST until August 13 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 457 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Expect significant flows exiting the Chiricahua Mountains
into the evening.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and
Rucker Canyon.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek,
Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek,
Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey
Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon,
Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash,
East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.