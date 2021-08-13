Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:31PM MST until August 13 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 331 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring on portions of

Highway 92 around Palominas and Mile marker 339. Additional flash

flooding is likely ongoing across the rest of the warned area.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford and Palominas.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

San Pedro River and Spring Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.