Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 11:31PM MST until August 14 at 4:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 11:31PM MST until August 14 at 4:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 430 AM MST.
* At 1131 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Florence, Superior, Queen Creek, Florence
Junction, Queen Valley, Magma, San Tan Valley, San Tan Mountain
Park, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,
Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan Village Mall, Gilbert City
Hall, Chandler City Hall and Higley.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Queen Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.