Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 11:14PM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 AM MST.

* At 1114 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache

Junction, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,

Superstition Springs Mall, Falcon Field Airport, Freestone Park,

Granite Reef Dam, Usery Mountain Park, Downtown Mesa, Fiesta Mall,

Mesa Riverview Mall and Salt River Indian Community.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Indian Bend Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.