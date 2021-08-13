Dust Advisory issued August 13 at 11:49PM MST until August 14 at 12:45AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 AM MST.

* At 1148 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10

miles southwest of Maricopa to near Florence, moving southwest at

30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 225.

Route 79 between mile markers 120 and 128.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus

Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!