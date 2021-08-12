Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 6:10PM MST until August 12 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca and Palominas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.