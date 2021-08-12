Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 1:49AM MST until August 12 at 3:45AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 AM MST.

* At 149 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 3 inches of

heavy rain has fallen across the warned area over the past several

hours. Although the threat of flash flooding has subsided, small

stream flooding due to rainfall runoff earlier will be likely for

washes that drain into the Brawley Wash.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.