Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 12:37AM MST until August 12 at 2:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 12:37AM MST until August 12 at 2:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 230 AM MST.
* At 1237 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
between 0.50 and 1.50 inches of heavy rain due to thunderstorms.
This will cause small stream flooding normally dry washes, roadway
dips and other low-lying areas. The heaviest rainfall has fallen
just to the east of Three Points, where an automated rain gage at
Hilltop Road and the Brawley Wash has reported 1.85 inches of
rain. Small stream flooding of drainages into the Brawley Wash are
likely.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,
East Sahuarita, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National
Park West, Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier
Mission.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.