Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 11:08PM MST until August 13 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 11:08PM MST until August 13 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 100 AM MST.
* At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of heavy rain due to thunderstorms.
The heaviest rainfall has occured just to the east of Patagonia.
An automated rain gage near Sonoita Creek in this area recorded
0.94 inches over the past hour. This will cause small stream
flooding, especially along Harshaw and Sonoita creeks near
Patagonia. Rainfall runoff may impact Highway 82 near Patagonia
with significant ponding of water in roadway dips and other
low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Patagonia, Sonoita and Kino Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.