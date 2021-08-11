Today in Entertainment History

On Aug. 11, 1962, the Booker T. and the MG’s classic instrumental “Green Onions” was released by Stax Records.

In 1968, The Beatles released “Hey Jude” backed with “Revolution,” the first single from their Apple Records label.

In 1972, Elvis and Priscilla Presley filed for divorce. They had married in May of 1967.

In 1985, singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran was rescued from his yacht, which had capsized during a race off the British coast. His rescuer later received a medal for bravery.

In 1986, six early albums by The Monkees re-entered Billboard’s top albums chart after almost 20 years after MTV and Nickelodeon began running reruns of the 1960s TV show.

In 1987, Clara Peller, the elderly woman in the “Where’s the beef?” commercials for Wendy’s, died at age 86.

In 1996, drummer Mel Taylor of The Ventures died of lung cancer in Tarzana, California. He was 62.

In 1997, actor Christian Slater was arrested after he bit a man in the stomach and threw a police officer against a wall during a rowdy party in Los Angeles. He later pleaded no contest to the charges and served 90 days in jail.

In 1999, bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue was arrested for allegedly inciting violence at a show in Las Vegas. Police say he told the crowd to flip cop cars.

In 2002, actor Jason Priestly was seriously injured after crashing a race car head-on into a wall in Sparta, Kentucky. He broke his back, his nose and both feet and sustained a concussion.

In 2005, singer Marc Cohn was shot in the temple during an attempted carjacking in Denver.

In 2006, talk show host Mike Douglas died on his 81st birthday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In 2014, Robin Williams died by suicide at his home outside San Francisco. He was 63.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 96. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 78. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 78. Country singer John Conlee is 75. Singer Eric Carmen is 72. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 68. Singer Joe Jackson is 67. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 56. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 54. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 53. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 53. Actor Sophie Okonedo (oh-koh-NAY’-doh) (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 53. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 53. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 51. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 48. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 45. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 45. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 42. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 41. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 38. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 37. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 36. Rapper Asher Roth is 36. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By The Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 28.