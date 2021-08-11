Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 5:14PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong

thunderstorms over southwest Maricopa County.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Areas of

blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

South Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Mobile and Rainbow Valley.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 112 and 150.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 34.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 3, and between mile markers

119 and 146.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.