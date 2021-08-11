Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 3:29PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 3:29PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Estrella Mountain Park, or near Avondale. This storm was nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Localized heavy rain and blowing
dust.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Hazardous driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Avondale, Goodyear, Tolleson, Phoenix International Raceway, Estrella
Mountain Park and Komatke.
This includes AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 137.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.